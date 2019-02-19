Bernie Sanders Not Eligible To Run As A Democrat, Still Losing To Joe Biden

786 views
Published on Feb 19, 2019
Presidential loser Bernie Sanders is going to make another misguided run for the White House, along with a stable full of loonies and delusional criminals.
https://www.infowars.com/sen-bernie-sanders-enters-the-2020-presidential-race/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-releases-statement-on-crazy-bernie-american-people-will-reject-socialist-agenda/
https://www.infowars.com/dems-fear-biden-weaker-candidate-than-hillary/
https://www.infowars.com/sen-bernie-sanders-enters-the-2020-presidential-race/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-releases-statement-on-crazy-bernie-american-people-will-reject-socialist-agenda/
https://www.infowars.com/dems-fear-biden-weaker-candidate-than-hillary/
Related Videos
Bernie Announces 2020 Run Despite Being Ineligible - War Room Full Show
Legendary Kissing Sailor Represents Love, Peace, And Passion In America. Of Course Leftists Hate It
The Destruction Of History Is Necessary For Globalist Control
In A World Of Fiat Reality, The Truth Is Solid Gold
Media Insider Reveals Bias Behind The Scenes
How Predictive Programming Convinces Americans Decline is Inevitable
The Absurdity Of The Roger Stone Instagram Smear
Jesse Lee Peterson Unloads On Jussie Smollett
Jesse Lee Peterson: Bernie Doesn't Have A Chance
Like A Deer In Headlights, Kamala Harris Goes Blank When Confronted By Fake Tweet
Comments