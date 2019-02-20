Legendary Kissing Sailor Represents Love, Peace, And Passion In America. Of Course Leftists Hate It

576 views
Published on Feb 20, 2019
Fake outrage has spread across america like a festering disease. If we do not root it out before it spreads further, the future may melt like a snowflake.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/metoo-spray-painted-on-florida-statue-of-iconic-wwii-sailor-kissing-nurse
https://www.foxnews.com/us/metoo-spray-painted-on-florida-statue-of-iconic-wwii-sailor-kissing-nurse
Related Videos
Bernie Announces 2020 Run Despite Being Ineligible - War Room Full Show
The Destruction Of History Is Necessary For Globalist Control
In A World Of Fiat Reality, The Truth Is Solid Gold
Media Insider Reveals Bias Behind The Scenes
How Predictive Programming Convinces Americans Decline is Inevitable
The Absurdity Of The Roger Stone Instagram Smear
Jesse Lee Peterson Unloads On Jussie Smollett
Jesse Lee Peterson: Bernie Doesn't Have A Chance
Like A Deer In Headlights, Kamala Harris Goes Blank When Confronted By Fake Tweet
Comments