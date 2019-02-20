Bernie’s Soviet Honeymoon & Love Affair with Communism

906 views
Published on Feb 20, 2019
Bernie Sanders loves to promote socialism and campaigned on the idea. David Knight brings to light a video from 1985 when he was praising Nicaragua and Cuba. He has announced he will run for President AGAIN...
