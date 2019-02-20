The American Left Is Attempting To Destroy U.S. History

2‚697 views
Published on Feb 20, 2019
David Thomas Roberts and Stewart Rhodes join Owen Shroyer live in studio to discuss how the American left is attempting to destroy and distort the history of the United States by removing any reminders of the truth or, from their point of view, dissenting voices from their new, false American narrative.
Related Videos
Trump Still Heavily Favored To Win In 2020
17 Million Untrustworthy Chinese Citizens Banned From Travel
Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax Implodes
FBI Investigating Evidence That Obama/Dems Behind Smollett
Full Show - Deep State In Crisis Mode As Presidential Coup Exposed - 02/20/2019
Californians Are Fed Up With Open Borders Destroying Their State
Now This Releases The Most Insane Video You Will Ever See
List: All The Fake Hate Crimes Of The Democrats Since Trump’s Election
CNN Preparing its Audience For Mueller Probe Flop
Comments