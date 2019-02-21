Californians Are Fed Up With Open Borders Destroying Their State

8‚331 views
Published on Feb 21, 2019
David Thomas Roberts and Stewart Rhodes join Owen Shroyer live in studio and take calls from Infowars listeners in California who are sick and tired of illegal immigrants walking all over them.
Related Videos
Trump Still Heavily Favored To Win In 2020
17 Million Untrustworthy Chinese Citizens Banned From Travel
Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax Implodes
FBI Investigating Evidence That Obama/Dems Behind Smollett
Full Show - Deep State In Crisis Mode As Presidential Coup Exposed - 02/20/2019
Now This Releases The Most Insane Video You Will Ever See
The American Left Is Attempting To Destroy U.S. History
List: All The Fake Hate Crimes Of The Democrats Since Trump’s Election
CNN Preparing its Audience For Mueller Probe Flop
Comments