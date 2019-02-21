SCOTUS Attacks Excessive Fines

660 views
Published on Feb 21, 2019
David Knight covers how the court has unanimously ruled that states have to comply to the constitution's ban on excessive fines, which will likely limit the states ability to levy certain fees and seize property.
