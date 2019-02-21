YouTube Monetizes Pedo Videos, David Gergen Projects His Rape Fantasies

1‚701 views
Published on Feb 21, 2019
Youtube is currently under fire because companies have been pulling their ad campaigns from the platform because there are reports that indicate pedophiles are commenting on videos of young children. David Knight also gets into David Gergen saying that if Roger Stone goes to jail he may be raped... https://www.infowars.com/major-advertisers-jump-ship-as-youtube-hit-with-softcore-child-porn-scandal/
Related Videos
FULL SHOW: Civil War 21: 21st Century Civil War
Nazi Plots to Kill Everyone on Earth, MSM & Dems Hardest Hit
Celente: Interest Rates, 2020 Election & Central American Military Intervention
SCOTUS Attacks Excessive Fines
FULL SHOW: Desconstructing the Lies of Bernie’s Socialists
“Don’t Worry It’s Just Measles”: TV in 50s, 60s, 70s
Pope: Christians shouldn't fear looking like communists
Bernie’s Soviet Honeymoon & Love Affair with Communism
When John Wayne Lampooned the Left
Comments