Is This The Next MAGA Hate Hoax Crime?

Published on Feb 21, 2019
Owen Shroyer presents and breaks down video footage from a local news report out of San Francisco that details how a man was harassed for hanging an "Impeach President Trump" sign out of his window. Could this be the next MAGA hate crime hoax? Watch, and decide for yourself.
