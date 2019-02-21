Real Political Hate Attack Caught On Camera Amid Jussie Smollett Hoax
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Published on Feb 21, 2019
Actual hate crimes have been documented without a doubt, with camera footage and pictures for proof. Why were they not given as much coverage or prosecuted? Is it a coincidence that the ignored hate crimes were against white people, or Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats?

https://www.infowars.com/real-politically-motivated-hate-crime-caught-on-camera/

https://www.infowars.com/list-all-the-fake-hate-crimes-of-the-democrats-since-trumps-election/

https://www.infowars.com/motive-revealed-in-smollett-case-actor-concocted-hate-crime-after-racist-letter-failed-to-impress/

https://www.infowars.com/spreading-the-fake-smollett-maga-country-hate-crime-a-mainstream-media-montage/

