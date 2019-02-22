NBC Report: Facebeook To Ban Reports Of Vaccine Damage

1‚608 views
Published on Feb 22, 2019
NBC is reporting that Facebook will enact an algorithm to remove "misinformation" about vaccines from their site. Alex exposes this tyrannical plot to remove choice from the population.
