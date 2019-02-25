How Venezuelans Are Using Video Games to Launder money

345 views
Published on Feb 25, 2019
David Knight takes callers and a caller speaks on the current issues that are going on in Venezuela. He mentions how people of Venezuela have been buying virtual currency through video games and then selling it for real money.
