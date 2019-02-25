The Oscars & Vampires

3‚924 views
Published on Feb 25, 2019
Owen Benjamin breaks down the 2019 Oscar nominations, winners, and frivolous festivities while comparing Hollywood's corrupt, narcissistic industry to the archetypes of selfish, bloodthirsty vampires.
