Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Enslave America

342 views
Published on Feb 26, 2019
Trump Derangement Syndrome has become the out-of-touch-with-reality political platform perfectly embodied by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her smash and grab tactics to taxation and lack of knowledge of functioning economies makes her a danger to the American way of life.
https://www.infowars.com/93000000000000-aocs-green-new-deal-cost-put-into-perspective/
https://www.infowars.com/new-york-times-washington-post-divided-over-socialist-green-new-deal/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-aoc-says-to-refrain-from-having-kids-because-dangers-of-climate-change/
https://www.infowars.com/ocasio-cortez-rips-into-critics-of-green-new-deal-im-the-boss-how-about-that/
https://www.infowars.com/swampy-ocasio-cortez-reportedly-used-pac-to-funnel-cash-to-boyfriend/
https://www.infowars.com/93000000000000-aocs-green-new-deal-cost-put-into-perspective/
https://www.infowars.com/new-york-times-washington-post-divided-over-socialist-green-new-deal/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-aoc-says-to-refrain-from-having-kids-because-dangers-of-climate-change/
https://www.infowars.com/ocasio-cortez-rips-into-critics-of-green-new-deal-im-the-boss-how-about-that/
https://www.infowars.com/swampy-ocasio-cortez-reportedly-used-pac-to-funnel-cash-to-boyfriend/
Related Videos
Donald Trump JR. Calls Out Feds For Behaving Like Stalinists - War Room Full Show
Owen Shroyer Announces Trans NCAA Basketball Team
Martina Markota, The Latest Conservative Banned By Chase Bank
Brazilian American Warns US About Perils Of Socialism
Spike Lee Profits From Victimizing Black People
Democrats Take Tax Payer Vacation To See Beyonce In South Africa
Twitter Bans Roger Stone Associate Permanently
Owen Shroyer Gives Update To Alex Jones And Infowars Censorship
Smollett Hoax Delivers Major Blow To Democrat Narrative - War Room Full Show
Comments