Democrats Take Tax Payer Vacation To See Beyonce In South Africa

204 views
Published on Feb 26, 2019
Democrats need more of your tax money to fund their delights. The ties to the modern Democrat party and the mainstream entertainment industry should make any self-aware free thinker uncomfortable.
https://www.infowars.com/5-house-democrats-took-60000-trip-to-south-africa-for-beyonce-concert-records-show/
https://www.infowars.com/video-fk-beyonce/
https://www.infowars.com/5-house-democrats-took-60000-trip-to-south-africa-for-beyonce-concert-records-show/
https://www.infowars.com/video-fk-beyonce/
Related Videos
Donald Trump JR. Calls Out Feds For Behaving Like Stalinists - War Room Full Show
Owen Shroyer Announces Trans NCAA Basketball Team
Martina Markota, The Latest Conservative Banned By Chase Bank
Brazilian American Warns US About Perils Of Socialism
Spike Lee Profits From Victimizing Black People
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Enslave America
Twitter Bans Roger Stone Associate Permanently
Owen Shroyer Gives Update To Alex Jones And Infowars Censorship
Smollett Hoax Delivers Major Blow To Democrat Narrative - War Room Full Show
Comments