McConnell Virtue Signals But Kills Survivors of Abortion

279 views
Published on Feb 26, 2019
David Knight breaks down the current news on the born-alive abortion survivors protection act.
Related Videos
Full Show: Fight Socialism in USA, Not in Venezuela
John Wayne vs. Muhammad Ali: A Tale of 2 Airports
Zagami: Why Pope Hasn’t Defrocked Convicted Pedo Cardinal Pell
Oscar Host in Bantu Language: “White People Don’t Know I’m Lying”
Full Show- Rubio Turns Into Hillary: Vini, Vene, Zuela: We Came, We Saw, He Died
Marco Rubio Pushing For Destruction Of Venezuela
How Venezuelans Are Using Video Games to Launder money
FULL SHOW: Another Blackface Minstrel Show Distraction from Assaults on Our Lives & Liberty
ISIS Bride Pleads Anchor Baby Status
Comments