Constitutional Lawyer Breaks Down How The Deep State Targets And Silences Conservatives

7‚170 views
Published on Feb 27, 2019
Robert Barnes sits down to discuss the constitutional amendments and censorship
Related Videos
Full Show – BOMBSHELL: BBC Caught Working With MI5 To Frame And Imprison Journalist / Must See Mancow Podcast – 02/26/2019
This Alex Jones Podcast Is Really Freaking People Out
Logan Paul Admits He’s Uninformed After Fact Checking Kaitlin Bennett Live
VIDEO: Black Hebrew Israelites Call For Death Of White Female Reporter
R. Kelly’s Manager Says He’s Demonically Possessed
Victim Of Jussie Smollett Tells All
See The Censored Film "Panodrama" Here For Free
Big Tech Bans Tommy Robinson Doc After BBC False Flag Exposed
Full Show - War Looms With Venezuela As Trump Travels To Vietnam For Second North Korean Summit - 02/25/2019
Comments