Watch As Mainstream Media Celebrates Burning Babies Alive

5‚010 views
Published on Feb 27, 2019
Alex Jones delivers a special message on the globalist attempt to demoralize America. Alex offers his solutions to this authoritarian future.
Related Videos
Michael Cohen Testimony Nothing More Than An Attack On Trump
Julian Assange And Wikileaks Say Michael Cohen Is Lying About Roger Stone
James O’Keefe And Project Veritas Announce Call To Action On The Alex Jones Show
Families Of Dead Men In Ed Buck’s House Are Suing The Democrat Donor
New Project Veritas Video Exposes Political Censorship At Facebook
Total Proof CNN Was In Contact With Julian Assange And Wikileaks Before Trump's Election
Owen Shroyer Banned From Facebook Less Than 24 Hours After Making Account
Michael Cohen Grilled By Republicans For Lying To Congress
Jim Jordan Delivers Epic Opening Statement During Michael Cohen Testimony
Comments