Jorge Ramos Deported, Deplatformed by Dictator But No Different Than Social Media Censorship

258 views
Published on Feb 27, 2019
Jorge Ramos and his team were detained after Ramos showed the Dictator Maduro, after their release Ramos gave an interview about his experience. https://www.infowars.com/univisions-ramos-released-after-detention-in-venezuela/
Related Videos
Full Show- Democrat All Things Free But No Freedom in Free-For-All Fight For Nomination
Power By Hook or By Crook: Abolish Electoral College, Pack SCOTUS
Democrat Reparations—South African White Land Confiscation is The Future of USA
Full Show: Fight Socialism in USA, Not in Venezuela
John Wayne vs. Muhammad Ali: A Tale of 2 Airports
McConnell Virtue Signals But Kills Survivors of Abortion
Zagami: Why Pope Hasn’t Defrocked Convicted Pedo Cardinal Pell
Oscar Host in Bantu Language: “White People Don’t Know I’m Lying”
Full Show- Rubio Turns Into Hillary: Vini, Vene, Zuela: We Came, We Saw, He Died
Comments