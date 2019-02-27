Democrat Reparations—South African White Land Confiscation is The Future of USA

612 views
Published on Feb 27, 2019
David Knight compares the South African land grab to the crazy comments that some of the democrats have been saying about reparations.
Related Videos
Full Show- Democrat All Things Free But No Freedom in Free-For-All Fight For Nomination
Power By Hook or By Crook: Abolish Electoral College, Pack SCOTUS
Jorge Ramos Deported, Deplatformed by Dictator But No Different Than Social Media Censorship
Full Show: Fight Socialism in USA, Not in Venezuela
John Wayne vs. Muhammad Ali: A Tale of 2 Airports
McConnell Virtue Signals But Kills Survivors of Abortion
Zagami: Why Pope Hasn’t Defrocked Convicted Pedo Cardinal Pell
Oscar Host in Bantu Language: “White People Don’t Know I’m Lying”
Full Show- Rubio Turns Into Hillary: Vini, Vene, Zuela: We Came, We Saw, He Died
Comments