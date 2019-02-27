Power By Hook or By Crook: Abolish Electoral College, Pack SCOTUS
Copy Link Download
255 views
Real News with David Knight
Published on Feb 27, 2019
Ever since Trump won the Presidency the Electoral College has been a topic of debate. In Colorado they are aiming to remove the Electoral College and a few other states are trying to join in. . https://www.infowars.com/colorado-moves-to-bypass-electoral-college-to-stop-trump-will-assign-electoral-votes-to-popular-vote-winner/

Comments


Related Videos
Full Show- Democrat All Things Free But No Freedom in Free-For-All Fight For Nomination
Democrat Reparations—South African White Land Confiscation is The Future of USA
Jorge Ramos Deported, Deplatformed by Dictator But No Different Than Social Media Censorship
Full Show: Fight Socialism in USA, Not in Venezuela
John Wayne vs. Muhammad Ali: A Tale of 2 Airports
McConnell Virtue Signals But Kills Survivors of Abortion
Zagami: Why Pope Hasn’t Defrocked Convicted Pedo Cardinal Pell
Oscar Host in Bantu Language: “White People Don’t Know I’m Lying”
Full Show- Rubio Turns Into Hillary: Vini, Vene, Zuela: We Came, We Saw, He Died