Julian Assange And Wikileaks Say Michael Cohen Is Lying About Roger Stone

6‚294 views
Published on Feb 27, 2019
A new tweet from Wikileaks contradicts Michael Cohen's testimony that he heard Roger Stone tell President Trump he was communicating with Julian Assange. Owen exposes the lies being pushed by MSM to damage those that support the president.
Related Videos
Report: MS-13 Targeting Off-Duty NYPD Officers
Social Media Censorship Is Forcing Americans To Get Off Of Their Ass
VERBOTEN | Alex Jones' Final Broadcast
Breaking: Jacob Wohl Hosts Press Conference Exposing Ilhan Omar
Newsweek Stands With Letting Babies Die After Birth
Alex Jones Explains Epic Abortion Rant On Joe Rogan Experience
Pennsylvania Is Now Becoming A Sanctuary State
CNN Caught Planting Democrats At Bernie Sanders Town Hall
Full Show - Convicted Felon Michael Cohen Testifies For Dems Against Trump / Alex Jones And Joe Rogan Reunite - 02/27/2019
The Truth About Democrats Letting Newborn Babies Die
Comments