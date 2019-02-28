The Truth About Democrats Letting Newborn Babies Die

7‚860 views
Published on Feb 28, 2019
Democrats blocked the “born alive” bill recently proving they are the party of death. Owen reveals the reasons they choose to let this bloody travesty continue.
Related Videos
Social Media Censorship Is Forcing Americans To Get Off Of Their Ass
VERBOTEN | Alex Jones' Final Broadcast
Breaking: Jacob Wohl Hosts Press Conference Exposing Ilhan Omar
Newsweek Stands With Letting Babies Die After Birth
Alex Jones Explains Epic Abortion Rant On Joe Rogan Experience
Pennsylvania Is Now Becoming A Sanctuary State
CNN Caught Planting Democrats At Bernie Sanders Town Hall
Full Show - Convicted Felon Michael Cohen Testifies For Dems Against Trump / Alex Jones And Joe Rogan Reunite - 02/27/2019
Michael Cohen Testimony Nothing More Than An Attack On Trump
Comments