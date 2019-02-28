Feds Ban Lithium Batteries on Planes But Push Them For Cars

348 views
Published on Feb 28, 2019
The U.S. just pronounced a ban on products containing lithium-ion batteries on airplanes. David Knight gets into how they are trying to roll out all electric cars, but explains how dangerous they can be.
