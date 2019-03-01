“Green New Deal” & “Reparations”: Happening NOW in South Africa

252 views
Published on Mar 01, 2019
Simon Roche joins David from South America to speak on its current state and to describe how the land grab has been getting out of control.
Related Videos
Full Show- Sheriff on MD Gun Confiscation Bill: 'We Will Not Comply'
Van Jones Vilified by Left For Admitting Trump Helped Poor, Addicted & Those in Prison
Private Profit Policing: Virginia Quietly Rolling Out Speed Cameras
2020: Poor Old Joe (Biden) Hears the Call
NYPost: “Conspiracy Theorists” Are Criminals
Full Show- DNC — Both An Abortion Procedure AND a Political Party, Indistinguishable From Each Other
Feds Ban Lithium Batteries on Planes But Push Them For Cars
Now They Want to Ban Toilet Paper—We Will Fight to the Bitter End
18,000 Kids Disappear from Foster Care, Media Freaks Over 159 Measles Cases
Comments