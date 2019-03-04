Brain Chip Tech To Create “Gods” On Earth Who Keep Normal Humans As Pets

3‚147 views
Published on Mar 04, 2019
The elite seek to create technology that can give them super human abilities such as an unnaturally high IQ. Alex breaks down how these plans have been in the works for decades because they actually want to keep the tech for themselves so they can rule over the population.
Related Videos
Presstitutes Pump War And Avoid Humanitarian Crises
Tom Delay Exposed Leftist Plot To Legalize Multiple Perversions
British Invasion! Paul Joseph Watson Arrives At Infowars’ HQ
Gerald Celente: Gold’s Not Glowing
Trump Has Constitutional Security
Bitter Neocons Backstab Trump After Patriots Take Over Republican Party
Rand Paul Aligns With Left Against Trump’s Declaration To Protect Border
Confirmed: Paul Harvey Predicted State Of America 54 Years Ago
Elite Using Socialist Zombies To Usher In Post-Human World
Comments