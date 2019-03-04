Climate Religion Bubble Bursting
Copy Link Download
864 views
Real News with David Knight
Published on Mar 04, 2019
The globalist left have been crying about the "Green New Deal", AOC gets called "pompous little twit" by Greenpeace Co-Founder Patrick Moore as she preaches what WE should do to help the environment. https://www.infowars.com/greenpeace-co-founder-rips-pompous-little-twit-ocasio-cortez-as-garden-variety-hypocrite-on-climate-2/

Comments


Related Videos
Full Show- Green Bubble Collapses, BigPharma’s Vax Panic, Salisbury “Novichok” Anniversary
Border IS Emergency, Trump’s Constitutional DUTY
Vax Panic Reaches Epidemic Proportions
Leaving Neverland, Entering Brave New Pedophilia World
Full Show- Sheriff on MD Gun Confiscation Bill: 'We Will Not Comply'
Van Jones Vilified by Left For Admitting Trump Helped Poor, Addicted & Those in Prison
“Green New Deal” & “Reparations”: Happening NOW in South Africa
Private Profit Policing: Virginia Quietly Rolling Out Speed Cameras
2020: Poor Old Joe (Biden) Hears the Call