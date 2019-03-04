Tom Delay Exposed Leftist Plot To Legalize Multiple Perversions

4‚968 views
Published on Mar 04, 2019
In 2015, Tom Delay exposed a drafted memo by the DOJ to legalize 12 perversions some of which have come to pass. Alex takes your calls and breaks down how the Deep State's success depends on demoralizing patriots.
