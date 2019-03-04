Presstitutes Pump War And Avoid Humanitarian Crises

3‚360 views
Published on Mar 04, 2019
Gerald Celente breaks down how the mainstream, corporate media in America is pushing for an overthrow of Venezuela's current elected government under Nicolás Maduro to cause chaos and create turmoil in world financial markets by fomenting another, never-ending war.
