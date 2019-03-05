Who Framed Roger Stone? Hillary Drawls On About Attack on Rule of Law & Free Speech

543 views
Published on Mar 05, 2019
12 years after her phony drawls on the campaign trail, Hillary is back — same event, same place. We know who framed Roger Stone & Trump. Then, Pelosi’s HR1 is a blueprint for how Dems want to destroy elections.
