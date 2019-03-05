How To Rescue Your Children From School

18 views
Published on Mar 05, 2019
Alex Newman joins David Knight to talk about the many problems in the “education village” that has taken it upon itself to indoctrinate your children. What are their goals? Educate yourself about what education is. https://www.thenewamerican.com/print-magazine/item/31225-rescuing-our-children
