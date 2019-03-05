Is Trump Preparing To Betray America? Learn CPAC Reporter’s Horrible Discovery

11‚253 views
Published on Mar 05, 2019
This years CPAC was overshadowed by the censorship of "America first" reporters such as Faith Goldy and Laura Loomer being banned from the event. Faith joins Alex to discuss the "enemy from within" that is actually undermining President Trump's agenda.
