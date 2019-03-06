Alex Jones Debunks Blatant Lies Told By Twitter Lawyer

918 views
Published on Mar 06, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down the lies used against him to consor him from social media and refutes the lies told about him in real time as they are told on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
https://www.infowars.com/live-now-joe-rogan-tim-pool-confront-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-on-censorship/
https://www.infowars.com/forbes-contributor-falsely-claims-alex-jones-assaulted-child-on-video/
https://www.infowars.com/alex-jones-goes-live-on-joe-rogan-to-discuss-world-events-internet-censorship/
https://www.infowars.com/twitter-ceo-appears-on-joe-rogan-show-gets-ratioed-over-censorship-policies/
https://www.infowars.com/live-now-joe-rogan-tim-pool-confront-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-on-censorship/
https://www.infowars.com/forbes-contributor-falsely-claims-alex-jones-assaulted-child-on-video/
https://www.infowars.com/alex-jones-goes-live-on-joe-rogan-to-discuss-world-events-internet-censorship/
https://www.infowars.com/twitter-ceo-appears-on-joe-rogan-show-gets-ratioed-over-censorship-policies/
Related Videos
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Exposed By Tim Pool On JRE - War Room Full Show
Flashback: James O'Keefe Catches Twitter In A Lie About Reading Direct Messages
Kamala Harris Is A Truly Sick Woman
How We Can Stop The National Crisis Of Veteran Suicide
It's Time To Stop Government Torture Of Innocent Puppies
Government Using Illegal Immigration As Trojan Horse To Force Vaccinations
Did President Trump Just Troll Tim Cook On National Television?
Apple CEO Tim Cook Tells America Learn To Code
Jack Dorsey's Lawyer Lies About Alex Jones On Joe Rogan
Comments