Tim Pool & Joe Rogan Destroy Jack Dorsey

3‚486 views
Published on Mar 06, 2019
Jack Dorsey and Vijaya Gadde went on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Tim Pool where they struggled to give answers for their censorship of conservatives. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex in-studio to break down the attempted deception by these Big Tech operatives.
Related Videos
After Exposing BBC Corruption, MI5 Attempt Setup Of Tommy Robinson
Tim Pool Exposes Twitter’s Bias Against Conservatives
Paul Joseph Watson Announces Major “New Project”
Twitter Lawyer Vijaya Gadde Accuses Alex Jones Of Child Abuse
Breaking: Tommy Robinson’s Home Surrounded By ANTIFA
Full Show - MUST SEE: Paul Joseph Watson LIVE In-Studio With Alex Jones - 03/05/2019
MSM Can’t Fathom The Goal Of Infowars Is Liberty
It’s Ok Michelle Obama Is A Man
Pelosi Wants A.O.C. Arrested
Comments