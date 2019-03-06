Father of “Global Warming” Proposes Solar Shield of Sulfur Dioxide

345 views
Published on Mar 06, 2019
Steve Milloy, part of the Trump transition team for the EPA, joins David Knight to look at whether the newly confirmed EPA Director Wheeler
Related Videos
5G: Will Humans Join the “Internet of Things” with Wireless Brain Chips?
Sneak, Peak & NSA Lies: Have They Stopped?
Infections FROM VACCINES in 3 States, 200 Migrants With Measles in Texas Detainment
Macron’s Letter in 22 Languages Blaming BREXIT for France Crisis as Election Approaches
Full Show- AOC's Burger Boy & His Slush Fund; Who Framed Roger Stone
How To Rescue Your Children From School
Who Framed Roger Stone? Hillary Drawls On About Attack on Rule of Law & Free Speech
AOC Went Dark & Dirty with Campaign Funding
How Govt “New Deal” Destroyed Dairy Industry
Comments