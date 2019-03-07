Physicians Group Denounces Mandatory Vaccines

762 views
Published on Mar 07, 2019
Mike Adams joins Infowars to break down how physicians and surgeons from AAPS have come out with an unprecedented announcement advocating for the right of parents in America to choose whether or not they'd like to vaccinate their children without the unnecessary pressure of mandatory legislation.
Related Videos
‘Recycling’ Is Now No Different Then Burning Plastic Trash In Your Back Yard
The Civil War Scenario You May Not Have Considered
Why Are Gun Rights Advocates Surrendering To Medical Tyranny?
Elliot Abrams Confessed To Hoaxers ‘No Invasion of Venezuela’
Katy Hopkins: Where Is The Homeland For Western Europeans?
Captain Marvel: Selling Matriarchy & Transhumanism
Internet Is Following Coal Company-Town Model Of 20th Century
Deep State: Congress Selectively Enforcing Perjury Charges
Infections From Vaccines In 3 States While 30 States Push Mandatory Vaccines
Comments