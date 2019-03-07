Infowars Right Again! 1 Million Immigrants Expected To Cross The Border This Year

54 views
Published on Mar 07, 2019
Infowars was proven right again when department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified before Congress Wednesday, warning that close to a million illegal immigrants are expected to attempt to cross the border into the US in 2019 alone, making the situation “truly an emergency.”
Related:
https://www.infowars.com/dhs-secretary-border-one-million-illegal-immigrants-expected-at-border-this-year/
https://www.infowars.com/police-arrest-suspected-illegal-immigrants-seize-4-5-million-worth-of-heroin-fentanyl-during-raid/
https://www.infowars.com/illegal-immigrant-assaulted-border-patrol-agent-with-lawnmower-blade-say-feds/
Related:
https://www.infowars.com/dhs-secretary-border-one-million-illegal-immigrants-expected-at-border-this-year/
https://www.infowars.com/police-arrest-suspected-illegal-immigrants-seize-4-5-million-worth-of-heroin-fentanyl-during-raid/
https://www.infowars.com/illegal-immigrant-assaulted-border-patrol-agent-with-lawnmower-blade-say-feds/
Related Videos
Austin Texas Mayor Runs Out Of City Council To Avoid Pro-Life Group - War Room Full Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spews The Same Age Old Lies Of Al Gore
State Of New Mexico Caught Trafficking Aborted Baby Parts
Liberal Democrat Brad Chadford Challenges Owen Shroyer To A Fight
Liberals Respond To Democrat Mayor Ignoring Pro-Life Constituents
Mayor Adler Avoids Infowars At Austin City Council Communication
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Exposed By Tim Pool On JRE - War Room Full Show
Flashback: James O'Keefe Catches Twitter In A Lie About Reading Direct Messages
Kamala Harris Is A Truly Sick Woman
Comments