Infowars Right Again! 1 Million Immigrants Expected To Cross The Border This Year
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Published on Mar 07, 2019
Infowars was proven right again when department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified before Congress Wednesday, warning that close to a million illegal immigrants are expected to attempt to cross the border into the US in 2019 alone, making the situation “truly an emergency.”

