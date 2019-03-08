UK's 'Birth Strike' Warns Of 'Eco-Armageddon' To Gain Control Of Country's Children

942 views
Published on Mar 08, 2019
David Knight breaks down how the UK's new 'Birth Strike' movement is nothing new after all. Globalist organizations have pushed for the depopulation of western countries for over a century, and this revived form of fear mongering, using terms like 'eco-armageddon,' is simply a veiled attempt to gain state control of the children around the world.
Comments