Muslim Women Infiltrate Congress To Push Pro-Palestine Policies

1‚065 views
Published on Mar 08, 2019
David Knight dissects how Ilhan Omar, U.S. Representative for Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, U.S. Representative for Michigan, are using their position in the United States congress to lobby for international causes, especially the decades old anti-Israel / pro-Palestine debate.
