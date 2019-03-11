Emmanuel Macron Goes Into Hiding As Yellow Vest Protests Continue

2‚481 views
Published on Mar 11, 2019
Emmanuel Macron appears to be weathering the storm as the yellow vest protests enter their 14th week. Infowars Europe's Dan Lyman joins Owen via Skype to discuss the reality that liberty is on the rise world wide.
Related Videos
Full Show - Will Mueller Flip On Democrats And Turn In Hillary For Russian Collusion? - 03/11/2019
Who Controls Science?
Defining Words & Reality With Owen Benjamin
Joe Rogan Is Open For Business
Leftist Conspiracy Theorists Say Melania Trump Is Using a Body Double
Did Hillary Clinton Influence Vijaya Gadde To Censor Alex Jones On Twitter?
America Responds To Rumors Mueller Report Is About To Drop
New Viral Video Exposes How Ocasio-Cortez Got Into Office
CNN Declares Late Night Comedy Shows Are Real News
Comments