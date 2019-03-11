Liberals Set To Be Let Down By Bob Mueller Report

606 views
Published on Mar 11, 2019
One of the largest and most expensive witchhunts to date is coming dangerously close to ending without finding a speck of collusion between Putin and the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign. What will they investigate next?
https://www.infowars.com/why-muellers-report-might-be-a-letdown-for-trump-critics/
https://www.infowars.com/new-york-times-hails-obama-donating-mueller-prosecutor-ahead-of-russia-report/
https://www.infowars.com/pelosi-trump-impeachment-just-not-worth-it/
https://www.infowars.com/mueller-a-journey-to-the-dark-side/
