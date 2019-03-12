Buzzfeed CEO Promotes Censoring Free Speech

993 views
Published on Mar 12, 2019
Jonah Peretti spoke at SXSW and promoted censorship of speech versus regulation of Big Tech. Owen exposes the tyranny now becoming mainstream on the left.
Related Videos
Huawei Spying On America For Chinese Government
Trump Refuses To Commit Executive Order To Prevent Big Tech Censorship
British Woman Found Dead After Hiking In Guatemala
800 Year Old Church In Paris No-Go Zone Vandalized
CNN & MSNBC Ignore Hate Crime Against White People By Black Transsexual
Cern Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of The World Wide Web
Italian Musician Banned From Ukraine For Supporting Putin
Yellow Vest Protesters Storm Masonic Lodge France
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Compilation 1,000 “Umms” In 1 Hour
Comments