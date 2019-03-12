CNN & MSNBC Ignore Hate Crime Against White People By Black Transgender

3‚900 views
Published on Mar 12, 2019
The hate crime committed by a black transgender appears to be going ignored by the MSM. Owen exposes the double standards of the media who's ultimate agenda is to keep the races separated.
Related Videos
Full Show - Alex Jones’ Message To Trump: Stop Big Tech Censorship Or Lose 2020 - 03/13/2019
Democrat Corruption Revealed As Patriots Demand Justice
The Future Of America Belongs To Those Who Will Take Action
Independent Media Warns President Trump About Consequences Of Big Tech Censorship
Infowarriors On How Trump Can Keep America Great
Big Tech About To Ban All Content That Promotes Healthy Living
What Happened In Venezuela Can Also Happen In America
Alex Jones: Trump’s Betrayal Of Americans’ Rights Heartbreaking!
Tucker Carlson Questions Legality Of Media Matters Behavior
Were Swastikas At California School False Flag?
Comments