The Fetal Heartbeat Bill Is Battling The Mass Murder Of Innocent Children

177 views
Published on Mar 13, 2019
The pro-abortion movement's disdain for human life is all too apparent to anyone with any compassion. Infowars producer Savanah Hernandez leads the charge against a dehumanizing movement infecting society.
Related:
https://www.infowars.com/iowa-passes-fetal-heartbeat-abortion-ban-most-restrictive-in-u-s/
https://www.infowars.com/dont-let-northam-racism-controversy-obscure-dems-sick-abortion-policies/
https://www.infowars.com/veteran-researchers-fetal-tissue-research-unnecessary/
Related:
https://www.infowars.com/iowa-passes-fetal-heartbeat-abortion-ban-most-restrictive-in-u-s/
https://www.infowars.com/dont-let-northam-racism-controversy-obscure-dems-sick-abortion-policies/
https://www.infowars.com/veteran-researchers-fetal-tissue-research-unnecessary/
Related Videos
Nationalist Org Launches To Break Globalist Stranglehold
Infowarriors Respond To Left Hijacking Censorship Narrative
We Have To Use The System Against Itself
Democrats Hijacking Anti-Big-Tech Movement
Georgia Dems Introduce Bill Requiring Men Report To Cops After Ejaculating - War Room Full Show
America Needs Morality Not Tax Reform
Social Engineering Is An Attack On The Family
New Traitors In The White House Hijack Trump's Movement
Censorship Is At The Forefront Of The 2020 Presidential Elections
Latina Reporter Explains Why We Need The Wall
Comments