Latina Reporter Explains Why We Need The Wall

363 views
Published on Mar 13, 2019
Infowars Producer and intrepid reporter Savanah Hernandez breaks down the importance of immigrating legally and protecting our borders.
Related:
https://www.newswars.com/ex-cbp-chief-we-are-facing-skyrocketing-numbers-at-border/
https://www.infowars.com/dems-pave-way-for-illegal-voters-as-trump-demands-more-border-money/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-to-request-an-additional-8-6-billion-for-border-wall/
https://www.infowars.com/eastern-europeans-to-use-nato-for-border-security/
Related:
https://www.newswars.com/ex-cbp-chief-we-are-facing-skyrocketing-numbers-at-border/
https://www.infowars.com/dems-pave-way-for-illegal-voters-as-trump-demands-more-border-money/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-to-request-an-additional-8-6-billion-for-border-wall/
https://www.infowars.com/eastern-europeans-to-use-nato-for-border-security/
Related Videos
Nationalist Org Launches To Break Globalist Stranglehold
Infowarriors Respond To Left Hijacking Censorship Narrative
We Have To Use The System Against Itself
Democrats Hijacking Anti-Big-Tech Movement
Georgia Dems Introduce Bill Requiring Men Report To Cops After Ejaculating - War Room Full Show
America Needs Morality Not Tax Reform
Social Engineering Is An Attack On The Family
New Traitors In The White House Hijack Trump's Movement
Censorship Is At The Forefront Of The 2020 Presidential Elections
Comments