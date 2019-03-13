New Traitors In The White House Hijack Trump's Movement

1‚347 views
Published on Mar 13, 2019
Jake Lloyd confronts conservative pundit Matt Schlapp over CPAC’s decision to revoke independent journalist Laura Loomer’s press pass and eject her from the event.
https://www.infowars.com/video-lyin-matt-schlapp-denies-banning-conservatives-from-cpac/
