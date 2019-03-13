What Happened In Venezuela Can Also Happen In America

708 views
Published on Mar 13, 2019
Mike Adams breaks down how the 'democratic' mob rule in Venezuela led to their citizens demanding socialist policies that ultimately plunged the South American country into collapse, and if we're not careful, the United States of America could follow a similar path to a nightmare of realized socialism.
Related Videos
Show - Alex Jones’ Message To Trump: Stop Big Tech Censorship Or Lose 2020 - 03/13/2019
Democrat Corruption Revealed As Patriots Demand Justice
The Future Of America Belongs To Those Who Will Take Action
Independent Media Warns President Trump About Consequences Of Big Tech Censorship
Infowarriors On How Trump Can Keep America Great
Big Tech About To Ban All Content That Promotes Healthy Living
Alex Jones: Trump’s Betrayal Of Americans’ Rights Heartbreaking!
Tucker Carlson Questions Legality Of Media Matters Behavior
Were Swastikas At California School False Flag?
Comments