Hipsters & Yang’s UBI — Daycare for Millennials

420 views
Published on Mar 15, 2019
Democrat Yang correctly identifies the Greater Depression coming soon from AI & Robotics but he pushes race war and offers the soft-kill socialism of Universal Basic Income (UBI).
Related Videos
FDA Cover-Up of Dangerous Med Devices, DoJ Pays for Vaccine Injury & Death
“The FaceBook Shooting”: Would He Have Done It Without FB?
Mosque Attack: “To Start US Civil War”
Betrays Voters, UK BREXIT Becomes Betray-It
AI Future: How Technology Is Taking Your Freedom And Potentially Your Life
Beto running, Biden giving it shot
Grand Jury Names 9/11 Suspects
Bribing Colleges to Get Bachelor of Socialism Degree
Castro, Sanders & Reparations Demagoguery
Comments