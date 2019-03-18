Islamic Attacks Never Reported by Media

648 views
Published on Mar 18, 2019
Islamic church attacks, genocide and attacks on secular non-Muslims the mainstream media never reports. Are you only hearing one side from the media and Democrat Party?
