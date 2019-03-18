MUST SEE: Black Journalist Talks About The Reality Of White Genocide

1‚617 views
Published on Mar 18, 2019
Will Johnson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss how the mainstream, leftist media pushes an anti-white agenda onto its viewers that subtly and overtly perpetuates the bigoted belief that the world would be a better place without people of 'white' ancestry.
Related Videos
Was NZ Shooting A Drill For Internet Censorship And Gun Confiscation Worldwide?
As Goes Interest Rates; So Goes The Economy
Globalists Preparing New Zealand As Emergency Refuge For Globalist Collapse
Did Fox Hire Donna Brazile To Fix The Debates?
Alex Jones Debates White Nationalist Frank From North Carolina
Worldwide Corporate Media Joins Forces To Call For An End To Free Speech
Learn Why MSM Is Attempting To Trigger A Race War
FULL SUNDAY SHOW: Why Is The Left So Obsessed With Abusing, Torturing, Brainwashing & Killing Children
Obama’s Brother Asks If Michelle Is A Man
Comments