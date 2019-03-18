As Goes Interest Rates; So Goes The Economy

1‚053 views
Published on Mar 18, 2019
The Federal Reserve will meet tomorrow and will give a new report on the economy on Wednesday. Gerald Celente reveals why he's predicting they will lower interest rates.
